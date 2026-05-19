Canada's top two women's tennis players are set to battle at a French Open tune-up event.

No. 1 seed Victoria Mboko and No. 7 Leylah Fernandez both won matches at the Strasbourg International on Tuesday to set up an all-Canadian quarterfinal.

Fernandez booked a spot in the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over world No. 49 Magdalena Frech of Poland.

Fernandez, seeded seventh at the clay-court event, had lost in her opening matches at the previous two tournaments.

Meanwhile, Mboko won her first match at Strasbourg after getting a first-round bye.

The top seed downed France's Lois Boisson 6-4, 6-3.

Mboko has had a challenging clay season. She withdrew from the previous event, the Italian Open, with a gastrointestinal illness and lost her opener in Madrid after a break caused by having her wisdom teeth out.

Mboko beat Fernandez in their only previous meeting last year, a three-set decision in Hong Kong