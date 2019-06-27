Canada’s Brayden Schnur falls one win short of Wimbledon berth

Canada's Brayden Schnur. (Jason Franson/CP)

LONDON — Canada’s Brayden Schnur has fallen one win short of securing a spot in the main draw at Wimbledon.

The No. 8 qualifying seed from Pickering, Ont., lost 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 to No. 18 seed Salvatore Caruso of Italy in the third and final round of qualifying on Thursday.

Schnur, ranked 114th in the world, fell well short against No. 125 Caruso. The Canadian made 45 unforced errors, 35 more than the Italian.

Caruso won 86 per cent first-serve points, well above Schnur’s 58 per-cent success rate.

Schnur still could get into the main draw as a lucky loser — one of the four highest-ranked losers in the final round of qualifying — if there are injuries to players in the main draw.

Four Canadians are in the main draw — Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver.

The draw is Friday and play is set to begin Monday.

More from Sportsnet
Switzerland's-Roger-Federer-celebrates-defeating-Slovakia's-Lukas-Lacko-in-their-men's-singles-match,-on-the-third-day-of-the-Wimbledon-Tennis-Championships-in-London,-Wednesday-July-4,-2018.
Federer seeded No. 2, Nadal No. 3 at Wimbledon; Serena 11th
Associated Press
Bianca-Andreescu
Bianca Andreescu withdraws from Wimbledon with shoulder injury
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.