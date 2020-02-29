Canada’s Fernandez loses to Watson in Mexican Open final

Leylah-Annie-Fernandez

Canada's Leylah Fernandez returns a ball in her women's final match against Heather Watson of Great Britain at the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, Mexico, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Rebecca Blackwell / AP)

Leylah Annie Fernandez’s run at the Mexican Open has come to an end.

Britain’s Heather Watson defeated the 17-year-old from Laval, Que., 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-1 on Saturday.

Fernandez was playing in her first-ever WTA final and was the youngest finalist in the Mexican Open’s history.

