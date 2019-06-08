Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez wins French Open girls’ title

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez holds the trophy after winning the junior women's final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Emma Navarro of the U.S. in two sets, 6-3, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Leylah Annie Fernandez has become the first Canadian to win the junior title at the French Open with a victory in the girls singles on Saturday.

The 16-year-old defeated eighth-seeded Emma Navarro of the U.S. 6-3, 6-2 at Roland-Garros.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., was able to bounce back in Paris after being defeated in the final of the Australian Open in January.

She broke Navarro twice in the first set on Saturday and three times in the second to claim the trophy. It’s the first time since 2004 the top seed has won the second Grand Slam of the year.

The southpaw — and top seed — didn’t drop a set during the entire French Open and also didn’t need a tiebreak.

Other Canadians to win on the junior circuit include Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont.

Fernandez was called up to Canada’s Fed Cup team in April after her performance in Sydney for a matchup against the reigning champions from the Czech Republic. She fell to Marketa Vondrousova, who is currently ranked No. 38 on the WTA Tour.

