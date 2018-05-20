Canada’s Milos Raonic withdraws from French Open

Canada’s Milos Raonic has withdrawn from next week’s French Open.

The Thornhill, Ont., native recently lost his spot as the ATP’s top Canadian to rising star Denis Shapovalov.

Raonic had previously withdrawn from the Italian Open with a right knee injury.

“I need to continue working hard to put myself in the best position when I step out on the court,” he said in a tweet.

The 27-year-old is currently ranked 22nd in the world and will lose 180 points having made the Round of 16 at Roland Garros last year.

It’s been a tough couple years for Raonic, who broke through at Wimbledon to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, but failed to go past the quarters of any Slam the following year. His 2017 was cut short by injury woes, which have limited the heavy server to just seven tournaments in 2018.

It appeared as though Raonic was making progress towards regaining his top-10 form, having made runs to the semis and then quarters at Indian Wells and Miami back in March, and the Canadian looked solid on clay – his weakest surface.

He would have been the No. 27 seed at the French Open, but will instead rest up in an aim to have a successful grass-court season.