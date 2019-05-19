Canada’s Rebecca Marino beats Yuki Naito to win ITF Kurume title

Canadian tennis player Rebecca Marino. (Christopher Katsarov/CP)

KURUME, Japan – Canada’s Rebecca Marino defeated Japanese qualifier Yuki Naito 6-4, 7-6 (0) on Sunday to win the ITF Kurume title on the World Tennis Tour.

The fourth seed from Vancouver needed one hour 23 minutes to complete the victory. Marino dropped only one set in the US$60,000 tournament.

She will move into the top 150 of the WTA Tour world rankings on Monday, her highest position since starting her comeback last year.

Marino has spent most of the last two months playing lower-level ITF tournaments in Japan.

The 28-year-old dropped a 6-4, 6-2 decision to Ukraine’s Daria Snigur last month in Kashiwa in her only other final appearance this season.

A former top-40 player, Marino returned to full-time play last season after taking a five-year break from the sport.

More from Sportsnet
Nadal beats Djokovic for ninth Italian Open title of career
Associated Press
Pliskova wins biggest clay title of career at Italian Open
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.