Canadian Bianca Andreescu withdraws from French Open

Tennis-Andreescu-returns-shot

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, returns to Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the Miami Open. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the French Open ahead of her second-round match against Sofia Kenin.

The Indian Wells champion had been out of action since March 25 with a shoulder injury prior to her first-round match at Roland Garros. The Mississauga, Ont., native suffered the shoulder injury during her fourth-round match at the Miami Open, and was forced to withdraw from that tournament.

Kenin will now face either Serena Williams or Kurumi Nara in Round 3.

Prior to her withdrawal, Andreescu defeated Marie Bouzkova in her opening round match 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 at the French Open.

More from Sportsnet
Serena-Williams
Serena Williams' French Open warmup jacket is fit for a 'queen'
Associated Press
Felix-Auger-Aliassime
Felix Auger-Aliassime pulls out of French Open with injury
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.