Canadian Bianca Andreescu withdraws from French Open

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the French Open ahead of her second-round match against Sofia Kenin.

The Indian Wells champion had been out of action since March 25 with a shoulder injury prior to her first-round match at Roland Garros. The Mississauga, Ont., native suffered the shoulder injury during her fourth-round match at the Miami Open, and was forced to withdraw from that tournament.

Kenin will now face either Serena Williams or Kurumi Nara in Round 3.

Prior to her withdrawal, Andreescu defeated Marie Bouzkova in her opening round match 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 at the French Open.