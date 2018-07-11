Canadian Dabrowski advances to Wimbledon women’s doubles semis

LONDON — Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski is heading to the Wimbledon semifinals in women’s doubles.

The Ottawa native and partner Yifan Xu of China, the tournament’s sixth seeds, defeated the unseeded pair of Bethaine Mattek-Sands of the U.S., and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in a quarterfinal.

It marks the best women’s doubles showing at a Grand Slam for the 26-year-old Dabrowski, who advanced to the quarterfinals with Xu at the 2017 U.S. Open and 2018 Australian Open.

Dabrowski and Xu will face No. 12 seeds Nicole Melichar of the U.S. and Kveta Peschke of the Czech Republic in the semifinals.

Dabrowski has won two Grand Slam mixed doubles titles — the 2018 Australian Open with Mate Pavic and 2017 French Open with Rohan Bopanna.

Pavic and Dabrowski, the top mixed doubles seeds, lost in the third round at Wimbledon.