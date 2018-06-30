Damir Dzumhur beats Adrian Mannarino to win Antalya Open

Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

ANTALYA, Turkey — Damir Dzumhur won his third ATP title at the Antalya Open when he beat Adrian Mannarino of France 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 in the final on Saturday.

Dzumhur won his previous two last year in Russia, becoming the first player from Bosnia and Herzegovina to win an ATP singles title.

"I didn’t expect this one, especially because it is the (grass) surface I play (only) one or two tournaments each year," he said. "From next year, I should play much more."

The second-seeded Dzumhur broke twice in the first set for 5-1. In the second, his errors let top-seeded Mannarino back in, and grow in confidence. In the deciding set, Mannarino made three mistakes in the fourth game, and fell behind 3-1. Dzumhur broke again for 5-1, and won on his second match point.

Mannarino has lost all five of his ATP finals, including his second straight at Antalya.

He is seeded 22nd at Wimbledon. Dzumhir is seeded 27th.

More from Sportsnet
Shapovalov headlines field of 5 Canadians in main draw at Wimbledon
Canadian Press
Williams, Murray look to find past success at Wimbledon
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.