Doubles No. 1 Robert Farah to miss Australian Open after failed drug test

Doubles World No. 1 Robert Farah of Colombia will miss the Australian Open after revealing on Tuesday that he failed a drug test.

It was reported that Farah had withdrawn from the season’s first Grand Slam event for non-injury reasons. Later in the day, Farah released a statement explaining that he had been informed by the International Tennis Federation that he had failed a drug test on Oct. 17 of last year.

Farah tested positive for Boldenone, a banned substance.

In his statement, Farah claimed that Boldenone is often found in meat in his native Colombia, where the test took place, which he believes caused the positive test.

According to Farah, he had been tested 10 days earlier in Shanghai during the Masters 1000 event and had passed. He claims to have passed 15 other drug tests in 2019.

The two-time major champion says he is in the process of inquiring about the next steps and intends to prove that he has never taken a banned substance.

Farah finished 2019 as the co-No. 1 doubles player in the world along with partner and countryman Juan Sebastian Cabal. The pair won five titles last season, including two majors at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Tuesday was a turbulent day for tennis and doping, as the Farah news came just hours after singles No. 78 Nicolas Jarry of Chile was suspended for doping violations.