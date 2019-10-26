Federer beats Tsitsipas at Basel; faces De Minaur in final

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after winning the semifinal match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP)

BASEL, Switzerland — Roger Federer delighted his hometown fans by cruising past Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the Swiss Indoors semifinals on Saturday.

Seeking a 10th career title in Basel, the 38-year-old Federer will play 20-year-old Alex de Minaur in Sunday’s final.

De Minaur, a wild card, advanced by beating big-serving American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3) in a meeting of unseeded players.

Serving for the match, Federer saved the only break point seventh-ranked Tsitsipas had in the match.

Federer clinched two points later with a leaping volleyed winner approaching the net after Tsitsipas struggled to handle a strong first service.

More from Sportsnet
Tennis-WTA-Andreescu-celebrates
What you need to know ahead of Bianca Andreescu's WTA Finals debut
Ryan McKenna
bianca-rally-3
Twitter users echo sentiments in hand-written note praising Bianca Andreescu
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.