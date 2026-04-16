Montreal's Gabriel Diallo lost 6-1, 6-2 to Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the round of 16 at the BMW Open on Thursday.

The top-seeded Zverev, the defending champion playing at home on clay, converted 5 of 8 break points in the one-hour, 13-minute match.

Diallo won just 55 per cent of first-serve points and 32 per cent on his second serve, finishing with 19 unforced errors.

The Canadian received treatment for a back issue late in the first set, and his serving dipped in the second.

“I think he had some issues with the back and was not serving fully in the second set,” Zverev said in his on-court interview. "But I am happy with the win and happy to get an easier match today."

The win improved Zverev’s career record to 2-0 against Diallo, with his other victory coming earlier this year at the Australian Open.

The world No. 3 will face fifth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the quarterfinals Friday.