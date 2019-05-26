Felix Auger-Aliassime pulls out of French Open with injury

PARIS – Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime has pulled out of the French Open because of injury.

The 18-year-old Montreal native said he was not at his best physically on Saturday after losing in the Lyon Open final against Benoit Paire, leading to his decision to drop out of the second Grand Slam of the season.

Auger-Aliassime had a groin/adductor issue during the latter stages of his run to the Lyon Open final.

By making it to his second final of the season, Auger-Aliassime rose to a career-high No. 22 in the rankings.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., is now the lone Canadian in the men’s singles draw in Paris.

The French Open started on Sunday.

Felix-Auger-Aliassime
