Fognini beats Gasquet in Swedish Open final

BASTAD, Sweden — Fabio Fognini won his second ATP title this year after beating Richard Gasquet 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the Swedish Open final on Sunday.

The third-seeded Italian clinched his seventh title overall, all of them on outdoor clay.

No. 4 Gasquet was also going for his second ATP title of 2018.

Fognini won the Brazil Open in March, and Gasquet won on grass at s-Hertogenbosch last month, the Frenchman’s 15th title.

Fognini won five straight games in the opening set after conceding the first break of the match. Three straight double-faults let Fognini down in the second set as Gasquet went on to force the decider.

Fognini won with his fourth championship point as Gasquet’s forehand went long.