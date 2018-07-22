Fognini beats Gasquet in Swedish Open final

Italy's Fabio Fognini celebrates holding the trophy after defeating France's Richard Gasquet 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the final of the Swedish Open. (Adam Ihse/AP)

BASTAD, Sweden — Fabio Fognini won his second ATP title this year after beating Richard Gasquet 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the Swedish Open final on Sunday.

The third-seeded Italian clinched his seventh title overall, all of them on outdoor clay.

No. 4 Gasquet was also going for his second ATP title of 2018.

Fognini won the Brazil Open in March, and Gasquet won on grass at s-Hertogenbosch last month, the Frenchman’s 15th title.

Fognini won five straight games in the opening set after conceding the first break of the match. Three straight double-faults let Fognini down in the second set as Gasquet went on to force the decider.

Fognini won with his fourth championship point as Gasquet’s forehand went long.

Associated Press
Associated Press

