Former tournament champion Tsonga awarded Rogers Cup wild card

MONTREAL – France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has received the final main draw wild-card entry for the upcoming Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal.

Tsonga, the 2014 Rogers Cup champion and former world No. 5, will return to Montreal for a fifth time.

Tsonga, currently ranked No. 70, also made the tournament semifinals 2009 and 2011.

The Frenchman joins Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil, Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., and Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., as wild-card entries.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., were given spots in the main draw based on their ATP ranking.

Tennis Canada also announced that former world No. 1 Andy Murray will compete in the doubles draw in Montreal alongside Feliciano Lopez of Spain.