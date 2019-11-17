French duo Mahut, Herbert win doubles title at ATP Finals

Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France, right, and Nicholas Mahut of France pose with their winners trophy for photographs after defeating Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Michael Venus of New Zealand following their ATP World Finals final doubles tennis match at the O2 arena in London, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

LONDON — French duo Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert won the doubles title at the ATP Finals for the first time on Sunday after going through the entire tournament without dropping a set.

Mahut and Herbert beat Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Michael Venus of New Zealand 6-3, 6-4 to complete a near-perfect week at the O2 Arena. The duo lost last year’s final to Mike Bryan and Jack Sock after a Champions tiebreaker that ended 13-11 to the Americans, failing to convert a match point along the way.

Mahut and Herbert were seeded seventh but were the only players — in singles or doubles — to win all three round-robin matches.

The French players also won the Australian Open this year to complete a career Grand Slam and were playing at the ATP finals for the fifth straight year.

More from Sportsnet
Denis-Shapovalov
Davis Cup Finals: 'Everyone's expecting big things,' says Nestor of Canada
Mike Shulman
Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime set to anchor Canada at Davis Cup Finals
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.