Joao Sousa becomes first Portuguese-born to win Estoril Open

Joao Sousa, of Portugal. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

ESTORIL, Portugal — Joao Sousa beat Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 6-4 in the Estoril Open final on Sunday to become the first Portuguese-born player to win an ATP tour event on home soil.

Sousa had four aces and broke his American opponent’s serve four times on the outdoor clay court.

It was the 29-year-old Sousa’s third career title and his first since 2015.

The 20-year-old Tiafoe was seeking his second career title after winning the Delray Beach Open in February.

