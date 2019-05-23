Milos Raonic withdraws from French Open with injury

milos-raonic-reacts-to-losing-point-to-dominic-thiem

Milos Raonic reacts to losing a point to Dominic Thiem during their semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Indian Wells, Calif. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

PARIS — Canada’s top-ranked tennis player has withdrawn from the French Open.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., ranked 17th in the world, confirmed his decision just before the draw on Thursday.

Raonic hasn’t played since suffering a right knee injury at the Miami Open in late March.

The 28-year-old also withdrew from last year’s French Open because of injury.

The hard-serving Raonic has battled the injury bug throughout his career. He reached the quarterfinals at the French Open in 2014, but traditionally doesn’t do as well on the clay-court surface used at the second Grand Slam of the season.

More from Sportsnet
Felix-Auger-Aliassime
Canada's Auger-Aliassime tops Millman to make quarters at Lyon Open
Canadian Press
rebecca_marino_plays_a_forehand
Canada's Rebecca Marino beats Yuki Naito to win ITF Kurume title
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.