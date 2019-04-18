Novak Djokovic reaches quarterfinals at Monte Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic hits during a practice round. (Charles Trainor Jr./AP)

MONACO — Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters by beating Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-0 Wednesday.

The top-ranked Serb, a two-time champion at the clay-court event, won on his first match point. He will next play 10th-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

Medvedev defeated sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-2, 1-6, 6-4, beating him for the fourth time in four matches.

Guido Pella also advanced, beating No. 11 Marco Cecchinato of Italy 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. The unseeded Argentine will next play either 11-time defending champion Rafael Nadal or Grigor Dimitrov.

