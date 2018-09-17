Report: Milos Raonic to replace Juan Martin del Potro at Laver Cup

Milos Raonic is reportedly headed to Chicago.

Canada’s No. 1 is expected to replace Juan Martin del Potro at the second edition of the Laver Cup, which will take place at the United Center on Sept. 21-23.

Hearing Milos Raonic will be replacing Juan Martin Del Potro for the World Team at the Laver Cup this week in Chicago…MR was scheduled to play last year but pulled out with injury…Tough losing Del Po though #LaverCup — John Horn (@SportsHorn) September 17, 2018

The 27-year-old most recently helped Canada clinch its Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands this past weekend.

Raonic would join Kevin Anderson, John Isner, Diego Schwartzman, Jack Sock, and Nick Kyrgios on Team World, which fell to Team Europe at last year’s event in Prague, Czech Republic.

The Thornhill, Ont., native had to miss the 2017 competition with an injury himself, and will be the lone Canadian to play this year; Denis Shapovalov was a part of Team World last September.

Europe will be represented by Roger Federer, Alex Zverev, Gregor Dimitrov, Novak Djokovic, David Goffin, and Kyle Edmund.

The Laver Cup is an exhibition tournament that features some of the very best players in the world.

The 2017 edition was an entertaining success, giving fans great tennis along with the opportunity to see Rafael Nadal cheer on longtime rival Roger Federer in a thrilling Cup-clinching tiebreak against Nick Kyrgios.

Team World will once again be coached by John McEnroe, while Bjorn Borg remains in charge of Team Europe.