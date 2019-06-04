Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal to meet in French Open semifinals

Roger Federer celebrates winning his quarterfinal match at the French Open against Stan Wawrinka. (Michel Euler/AP)

PARIS — Roger Federer has finished off a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over friend and fellow Swiss player Stan Wawrinka to reach the French Open semifinals.

It sets up the 39th career meeting between Federer and longtime rival Rafael Nadal.

Nadal advanced to a record-extending 12th Roland Garros semifinal with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 win over Kei Nishikori.

"I’m very satisfied, it’s incredible, lots of emotions," Nadal said. "To be back in the semifinals is something very, very important."

Nadal has won all five meetings with Federer at Roland Garros.

