After a bit of a rough stretch on clay, Felix Auger-Aliassime is back on the winning track.

The Canadian, seeded first, beat world No. 63 Vit Kopriva of Czechia 7-5, 6-1 in the opening round of the Hamburg Open on Tuesday.

Auger-Aliassime lost his first match at the Italian Open last time out and was ousted in his second match at the Madrid Open.

Auger-Aliassime out-aced Kopriva 8-1 and won 81 per cent of his points when he got his first serve in at the ATP Tour 500 event.

The Montrealer also saved all three break points he faced.

Auger-Aliassime next faces American lucky loser Aleksandar Kovacevic.