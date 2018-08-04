Serena Williams withdraws from Rogers Cup due to personal reasons

Serena Williams waves to the crowd after being defeated by Angelique Kerber in the women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. (Tim Ireland/AP)

Serena Williams won’t play in the upcoming Rogers Cup tournament in Montreal. Tennis Canada announced she is withdrawing for personal reasons.

The 23-time singles Grand Slam champion is coming off a 6-0, 6-1 defeat at the hands of Johanna Konta in her opening match of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on Tuesday night. The loss was the most lopsided of her illustrious career.

Williams returned to action earlier this year following the birth of her daughter and is ranked 26th in the world. She reached the final at Wimbledon last month but lost in straight sets to Angelique Kerber.

With Williams’s withdrawal, Tatjana Maria has taken her wild-card spot and receives entry into the main draw. She’ll face Alize Cornet in the first round.

The tournament’s main draw begins Monday.

More from Sportsnet
Serena Williams loses in most lopsided defeat of career
Associated Press
Serena Williams hits out again at testing 'discrimination'
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.