Serena Williams withdraws from Rogers Cup due to personal reasons

Serena Williams won’t play in the upcoming Rogers Cup tournament in Montreal. Tennis Canada announced she is withdrawing for personal reasons.

The 23-time singles Grand Slam champion is coming off a 6-0, 6-1 defeat at the hands of Johanna Konta in her opening match of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on Tuesday night. The loss was the most lopsided of her illustrious career.

Williams returned to action earlier this year following the birth of her daughter and is ranked 26th in the world. She reached the final at Wimbledon last month but lost in straight sets to Angelique Kerber.

With Williams’s withdrawal, Tatjana Maria has taken her wild-card spot and receives entry into the main draw. She’ll face Alize Cornet in the first round.

The tournament’s main draw begins Monday.