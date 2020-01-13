Wozniacki withdraws from Kooyong ahead of Australian Open

Former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki will have no further preparation before her final career appearance at the Australian Open after withdrawing Monday from the traditional warm-up tournament at Kooyong.

The 29-year-old Dane has announced she will retire after the Australian Open, where in 2018 she won her only Grand Slam title.

Now ranked 35th, Wozniacki was due to play in a select women’s field at Kooyong but informed Australian organizers Monday that she was withdrawing.

"She’s pulled up a bit sore after playing (at the ASB Classic) in Auckland so as a precaution ahead of the Open she’s decided not to play," tournament director Peter Johnston said.

Wonziacki reached the singles semifinals at the ASB Classic and the doubles final with long-time friend Serena Williams, the first time the two have combined in doubles.

