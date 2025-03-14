INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Russian teen star Mirra Andreeva advanced to the BNP Paribas Open final, beating defending champion Iga Swiatek 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-3 in chilly conditions Friday night to become the tournament's youngest finalist since 2001.

The 17-year-old Andreeva, seeded ninth, will face the winner of the late semifinal between top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and fifth-seeded Madison Keys.

Andreeva and Swiatek both finished the match wearing pullovers, with the temperature dipping into the 50s in the final set.

Andreeva ran her tour winning streak to 11 matches and ended Swiatek's 10-match run in the California desert the Russian won her first WTA Tour title last month in Dubai to become the youngest player to win a WTA 1000 event.

Kim Clijsters was also 17 in 2001 when she lost to Serena Williams in the final.

Swiatek, also the 2002 Indian Wells champion, was seeded second.