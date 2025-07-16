The world's top-ranked women's tennis player will not be coming to Montreal this year.

Aryna Sabalenka is withdrawing from the July 26-Aug. 7 National Bank Open because of fatigue, tournament organizers announced Wednesday.

The Belarus native has advanced to the semifinals or better in the last four Grand Slams, highlighted by a win at last year's U.S. Open.

“I’m looking forward to kicking off the North American hard-court swing, but to give myself the best chance for success this season, I’ve decided it’s in my best interest to skip Montreal,” Sabalenka said in a statement. “I’ll miss my amazing Canadian fans, but I’m already looking forward to seeing you all next year."

Sabalenka reached the quarterfinals at last year's NBO in Toronto.