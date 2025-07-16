The world's top-ranked women's tennis player will not be coming to Montreal this year.
Aryna Sabalenka is withdrawing from the July 26-Aug. 7 National Bank Open because of fatigue, tournament organizers announced Wednesday.
The Belarus native has advanced to the semifinals or better in the last four Grand Slams, highlighted by a win at last year's U.S. Open.
“I’m looking forward to kicking off the North American hard-court swing, but to give myself the best chance for success this season, I’ve decided it’s in my best interest to skip Montreal,” Sabalenka said in a statement. “I’ll miss my amazing Canadian fans, but I’m already looking forward to seeing you all next year."
Sabalenka reached the quarterfinals at last year's NBO in Toronto.
Tennis Canada also announced that world No. 10 Paula Badosa of Spain withdrew from the NBO due to an injury. Caty McNally of the U.S. and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan now enter the main draw.
