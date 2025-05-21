Bianca Andreescu's push for a spot in the French Open came to an end after a marathon match on Wednesday.

Andreescu lost 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 to Japan's Nao Hibino in the second round of qualifying for the second major of the season. The match lasted 2 hours and 31 minutes.

The Mississauga, Ont., native got off to a quick start by winning the first set and led the second set 5-3 at one point. But Hibino rallied from there and ultimately won the match.

Andreescu missed the start of the season after having her appendix removed but got off to a good start in qualifying, winning her first match 6-0, 6-0. She is currently ranked No. 102 in the world.