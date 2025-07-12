Iga Swiatek's first Wimbledon title was a memorable one as the world No. 4 made easy work of American Amanda Anisimova.

The 24-year-old beat Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to win her first Grand Slam title since last year's French Open. She also became the first Polish player to win the Wimbledon title in the Open Era.

Here are some notable stats and achievements from Swiatek's triumphant win at Wimbledon.

The rare double-bagel victory

Swiatek is the first player in the Open Era to win a Wimbledon women's singles final 6-0, 6-0. She is also only the second player to win a Grand Slam final with double bagels after Steffi Graf defeated Natasha Zvereva by the same score in the 1988 French Open.

It also took Swiatek just 57 minutes to win the match, which was the quickest Wimbledon final since 2014 when Petra Kvitova beat Canada's Eugenie Bouchard.

Swiatek became the first woman to open a Wimbledon final with a first-set bagel since 1983 when Martina Navratilova defeated Andrea Jaeger 6-0, 6-3.

A milestone win for Swiatek

The Polish star became just the second player in the Open Era to capture her 100th Grand Slam win in a final. Andy Murray was the only player to achieve the milestone back in 2012 when he beat Novak Djokovic.

Swiatek was the fifth-youngest women's player to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces in the Open Era, joining Graff (who was the youngest), Serena Williams, Hana Manlikova and Chris Evert.

Dominant in Grand Slam finals

Swiatek is just the second woman in the Open Era to win her first six Grand Slam finals, joining former world No. 1 Monica Seles.

The eighth seed dropped just 35 games in the tournament, which is the fewest by any woman since 1990.

Since making her Grand Slam debut back in 2019, Swiatek is 100-20.