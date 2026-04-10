ASTANA, Kazakhstan — Bianca Andreescu delivered in her return for Canada against Kazakhstan, winning her singles match on the opening day of a two-day Billie Jean King Cup qualifier.

The Mississauga, Ont., product beat Sonja Zhiyenbayeva 6-4, 7-6 (4) to earn Canada's lone point Friday.

Andreescu, 25, was playing her first Billie Jean King Cup tie since 2022 following a string of injuries.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion erased a 0-4 hole in the second-set tiebreak, winning seven straight points to close out the match on the indoor clay court.

Earlier, Yulia Putintseva topped Kayla Cross of London, Ont., 6-3, 7-5 to give Kazakhstan the early edge.