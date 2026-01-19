Fourth-ranked Canada has been drawn to play No. 9 Kazakhstan in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers this April, Tennis Canada said Monday.

The winning team will advance to the eight-team finals in Shenzhen, China, in September.

Host Kazakhstan will choose the playing surface and venue for the best-of-five April 10-11 tie at a later date.

Two singles matches will be played on the first day. Doubles will kick off play on the second day, followed by two singles matches.

Canada earned a berth in the qualifiers by finishing atop its group in the 2025 playoffs. Canada won the women's team tournament in 2024.