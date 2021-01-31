Canada’s Andreescu gets top seed, first-round bye for Grampians Trophy

MELBOURNE, Australia — Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu is the top seed for her first tournament in 15 months.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., received the top seed Monday for the Grampians Trophy, which starts Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Andreescu, ranked eighth in the world, will get a first-round bye and will face the winner of a match between fellow Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez and American Sloane Stephens in the second round.

The Australian Open tune-up is for players coming out of hard quarantine following COVID-19 exposure on charter flights to Australia.

Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, hasn’t played a competitive match since suffering a left knee injury at the WTA Finals in October 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2021. 22:53ET 31-01-21

