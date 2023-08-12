Canada’s Andreescu pulls out of Cincinnati Open due to stress fracture in her back

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has revealed she is dealing with a small stress fracture in her back and has subsequently pulled out of the Cincinnati Open.

“During my match in Washington I started experiencing pain in my back that kept getting worse and I did everything I could the other night in Montreal to play at my highest level,” wrote Andreescu in a post shared on social media. “All of this led me to undergo medical examinations and sadly the results have revealed a small stress fracture in my back. This unfortunately means that I won’t be able to compete in Cincinnati.”

Andreescu, 23, was ousted in the first round of the National Bank Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Camila Giorgi on Tuesday. Post-match, Andreescu said she was dealing with joint pains in her back that kept her from performing at her best.

The Mississauga, Ont., native has dealt with various injuries over the course of her career, including two torn ligaments in her ankle earlier this season.

“My main focus will be on giving my back the rest it needs,” continued Andreescu. “I’ll be taking things day by day and aiming to return to the court as soon as I can and stay optimistic for US Open. Your support means the world to me!”

The US Open, which will run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 10, is the final Grand Slam tournament of the season.