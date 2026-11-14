Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski's unbeaten run at the WTA Finals came to an end Saturday night as she and partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil were beaten in the women's doubles semifinals.

The top-seeded Dabrowski of Ottawa, and Stefani, who were 3-0 in Group 1 round-robin play, lost 7-6 (4), 6-3 to American Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova of Czechia in one hour, 41 minutes.

Townsend and Siniakova, seeded second at the Indian Wells tournament, were 2-1 in their Group 2 pool losing to eighth-seeded Italians Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.

That lone loss dropped Townsend and Siniakova to second in their group and a semifinal match with Dabrowski and Stefani.

The third-seeded Hanyu Guo of China and Kristina Mladenovic of France will play Errani and Paolini in the other semifinal.

Dabrowski and Stefani struggled with service during Saturday's match, committing seven double faults and only recording two aces. They only got 57 per cent of their first serves in, had 13 unforced errors, 11 winners, and lost all 10 return games.