Bianca Andreescu is fighting her way back into the mix on the WTA Tour.

The third-seeded Canadian earned a berth in her fourth consecutive WTA 125 tournament final with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Slovenia's Polona Hercog on Friday at the clay-court Cundinamarca Open in Colombia.

WTA 125 events are the lowest tour-level tournaments, and offer chances for players to gain valuable ranking points.

Andreescu, 26, reached No. 100 in the rankings this week. She's projected to reach No. 84 if she loses Saturday's final against Elizabeth Mandlik of the U.S., or No. 77 if she wins.

The results — she has two titles and one runner-up finish included in the run — put Andreescu in a very good position to earn a main-draw berth in the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of 2027.