Canada’s Bouchard beats McNally to reach semifinals in Mexico

eugenie-bouchard

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard. (Mark Blinch/CP)

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard has reached the semifinals at the Abierto De Guadalajara tennis tournament in Mexico.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., ousted American Catherine McNally 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday to advance in women’s singles at the WTA 250-level event.

Bouchard, currently ranked 144th, needed one hour 23 minutes to topple her 120th-ranked opponent.

She will face Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the semis after the Italian downed American Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-0.

