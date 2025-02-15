A great week for Canada's Carson Branstine didn't have a storybook ending.

The 24-year-old Branstine lost 6-2, 6-1 to Colombia's Emiliana Arango in the final of the Cancun Tennis Open — a WTA Tour 125 event — on Saturday.

Branstine, who helped Texas A&M win the NCAA title last year, was competing in her first career WTA Tour final. She made the big run after winning one qualifying match to earn a main-draw spot.

Branstine, a native of Irvine, Calif., chose in 2017 to start representing Canada. Her mother is from the Toronto area.

Branstine teamed with Bianca Andreescu to win French Open and Australian Open junior girls doubles titles in 2017.

Ranked 272nd in the world this week, Branstine is projected to move to No. 207 next week.