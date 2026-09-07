Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani advanced to the quarterfinals in women's doubles action at the U.S. Open on Monday.

Dabrowski, from Ottawa, and Stefani rolled past Japan's Eri Hozumi and Slovenia's Andreja Klepac 6-0, 6-3, in the round of 16.

The second-seeded duo struck three aces and converted four of their eight break-point chances to win the match in 55 minutes.

Dabrowski and Stefani will next play the winner of a match between Jiang Xinyu and Zhang Shuai of China and Miyu Kato of Japan and Wu Fang-Hsien of Taiwan.

The 24-year-old Dabrowski is a two-time U.S. Open doubles champion, having won the women’s tournament with Erin Routliffe of New Zealand in 2023 and 2025.