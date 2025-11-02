Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe defeated Russia's Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 7-6 (2) in women's doubles group stage action of the WTA Finals on Sunday.

The third-seeded Dabrowski and Routliffe had two aces and three double faults and broke on three of their eight opportunities in the match.

They also won 76 per cent of their first-serve points.

Shnaider and Andreeva had three aces but six double faults and broke just once on four chances.