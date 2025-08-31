Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe are off to the third round of the US Open.

The third-seeded duo defeated Quinn Gleason of the United States and Ingrid Martins of Brazil 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday in women's doubles action.

After a back-and-forth first set, Dabrowski and Routliffe jumped out to a 4-2 edge in the second, before eventually pulling away as Gleason and Martins kept cutting two-game deficits to one.

In the third set, Dabrowski and Routliffe went into cruise control with a 4-0 lead and closed out the match with a backhand unforced error from their opponents.

Dabrowski and Routliffe broke on three of their four chances in the two-hour, 20-minte match.