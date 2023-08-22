Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard advances to second round of U.S. Open qualifier

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard hits a return to Sara Sorribes Tormo, of Spain, during the women's final in the Abierto of Zapopan tennis tournament in Zapopan, Mexico, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (CP)

Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of qualifying at the U.S. Open with a 6-2, 6-3 win over American Katherine Hui on Tuesday.

Hui struggled on serve with seven double-faults and was broken by Bouchard six times on 10 chances.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., will next face 12th seed Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

Toronto’s Katherine Sebov missed a chance to join Bouchard in the next round, losing 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-2 to third seed Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium.

Sebov hit into six double faults and faced 13 break points, defending eight.

In men’s qualifying, Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., fell 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 to 22nd seed Dominic Stricker of Switzerland.

The opportunistic Stricker converted six of nine break-point chances.  

The U.S. Open will take place Aug. 28 to Sept. 10 at Flushing Meadows in New York City.

More from Sportsnet
Some men’s tennis players will get a guaranteed income under a new ATP Tour plan
Halep dropped from U.S. Open field due to provisional doping suspension

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.