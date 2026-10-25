NINGBO, China — Canada's Leylah Fernandez fell 6-2, 6-2 to world No. 1 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the Ningbo Open women's tennis final on Sunday.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., had two aces to three double faults but failed to break on all four of her chances.

Meanwhile, Rybakina had three aces to two double faults but converted on four of her five break-point opportunities.

The 30th-ranked Fernandez was in search of her second WTA title of the season.

Rybakina, on the other hand, won her tour-leading fourth title of the season and first as No. 1. She won the Australian Open, Stuttgart Open and U.S. Open earlier in the year.