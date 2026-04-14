Canada's Leylah Fernandez cruised into the second round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Alexandra Eala of the Philippines on Tuesday.

Fernandez overcame six double-faults by breaking Eala four times on eight chances.

Eala had just three break point chances against Fernandez and converted one.

Fernandez will next face fifth seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy or Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez at the WTA 500 clay-court event.