A promising run in Asia will continue for Leylah Fernandez.

The fourth-seeded Canadian booked a spot in the semifinals of the Japan Open with a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over world No. 65 Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia on Friday.

Fernandez, the world No. 27, took Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka to three sets in losses at her past two tournaments in China before winning three consecutive straight-set matches in Japan.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., will next face the winner of a quarterfinal between Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland and Sorana Cirstea of Romania.

Fernandez is the top-seeded player left after No. 1 Osaka pulled out of her quarterfinal match because of a left leg injury.

Her withdrawal ahead of the match resulted in Jaqueline Cristian advancing to the semifinals on a walkover, the WTA Tour said.

Fernandez, 23, won the Washington title earlier this year and has four WTA tournament championships for her career.