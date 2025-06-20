An improved showing for Leylah Fernandez ended in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Canadian lost 6-3, 7-6 (6) to Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in the first quarterfinal match at the Nottingham Open grass-court tournament in England.

Fernandez, seeded fifth, fought off three match points in the second-set tiebreak before losing to the world No. 46.

The 22-year-old Fernandez had her chances against Yastremska, but converted only one of eight break points. Yastremska was good on both of her break-point chances.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., had lost her previous four matches before winning a pair at Nottingham.