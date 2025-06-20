An improved showing for Leylah Fernandez ended in the quarterfinals on Friday.
The Canadian lost 6-3, 7-6 (6) to Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in the first quarterfinal match at the Nottingham Open grass-court tournament in England.
Fernandez, seeded fifth, fought off three match points in the second-set tiebreak before losing to the world No. 46.
The 22-year-old Fernandez had her chances against Yastremska, but converted only one of eight break points. Yastremska was good on both of her break-point chances.
Fernandez, from Laval, Que., had lost her previous four matches before winning a pair at Nottingham.
The world No. 30 is gearing up for Wimbledon later this month. She has never advanced past the second round at the grass-court Grand Slam.
COMMENTS
When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.