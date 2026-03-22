One less Canadian is in contention at the Canadian Open.

Leylah Fernandez dropped a third-round match 6-2, 6-2 against fifth-seeded American Jessica Pegula on Sunday.

Montreal's Fernandez, seeded 26th, had just two break-point opportunities and failed to convert both times. She was broken four times in the straight-sets loss.

Pegula, who was coming off a walkover win in the Round of 64, will next face the winner of a match between No. 11 Ekaterina Alexandrova and No. 34 Jacqueline Cristian.

Fernandez will return to the court later Sunday for a doubles match alongside Venus Williams.