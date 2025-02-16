It was an early exit for Canada's Leylah Fernandez at the Dubai Tennis Championships.
Fernandez fell to Belgium's Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-2 during opening-round action Sunday in the hard court WTA 1000 tournament.
The 22-year-old from Laval, Que., had only one ace, committed four double faults and couldn't convert any of her four break-point attempts.
Mertens also had four double faults but fired six aces.
She also converted four of 13 break-point attempts during the match that lasted one hour and 25 minutes.
COMMENTS
