It was an early exit for Canada's Leylah Fernandez at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Fernandez fell to Belgium's Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-2 during opening-round action Sunday in the hard court WTA 1000 tournament.

The 22-year-old from Laval, Que., had only one ace, committed four double faults and couldn't convert any of her four break-point attempts.

Mertens also had four double faults but fired six aces.