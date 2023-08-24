Canada’s Leylah Fernandez ousted in quarterfinals of Tennis in the Land tournament

Leylah Fernandez of Canada, gestures to her coach during her match against Danielle Collins of the United States, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Thursday, Aug.10, 2023. (Christinne Muschi/CP)

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez fell 6-3, 6-2 to Germany’s Tatjana Maria in the quarterfinals of the Tennis in the Land WTA 250 event on Thursday.

Fernandez of Laval, Que., was held without an ace and had two double faults in the one-hour 23-minute match.

She also won just 51.3 per cent of first-serve points and broke on two of her four chances.

Maria, meanwhile, won 76.9 per cent of first-serve points and broke on five of her seven opportunities.

The German also had two aces to one double fault.

Fernandez will next be in action against Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova in the opening round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.