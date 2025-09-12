Marina Stakusic finally has some momentum in what has been a challenging 2025 season.

The Canadian tennis player upset No. 3 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-2 on Friday in the round of 16 at the Guadalajara Open. The match was originally scheduled for Thursday, but rain pushed it back.

Stakusic, 20, has slipped to 155th in the world rankings this season, and had to win two qualifying matches to reach the main draw of the Mexican WTA 500 event. She had lost four matches in a row entering the tournament.

Ostapenko is ranked 24th.

Stakusic also beat Ostapenko in the round of 16 at Guadalajara las tyear.

Stakusic, from Mississauga, Ont., made headlines in late 2023 when she won three of four singles matches, all against top-60 players, to help Canada capture the Billie Jean King Cup.

But she hasn't been able to reach that level since. Stakusic didn't qualify for any Grand Slams this year.

The Canadian rallied from a 6-1, 5-1 hole to beat Polina Kudermetova in the first round at Guadalajara.