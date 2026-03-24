Canada's Victoria Mboko was ousted by Czechia's Karolina Muchova deep into a WTA 1000 tournament for a second time this year.
Muchova posted a 7-5, 7-6 (5) win over Mboko in a tightly contested quarterfinal Tuesday at the Miami Open.
The Czech veteran scored the only break of the match when she came back from 30-love to take a 6-5 lead in the first set.
She then saved a set point in the second set before winning the tiebreaker, converting match point against serve.
Mboko was in the quarterfinals of a third straight 1000-level tournament, a run that started with a loss to Muchova in the final of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open last month.
She also advanced to the quarterfinals at Indian Wells, Calif., earlier this month before losing to top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka.
The 19-year-old from Burlington, Ont., who entered Miami ranked ninth in the world, improved her record this season to 19-6 with her run to the quarterfinals in Miami.