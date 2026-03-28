Tennis Canada will head into its Billie Jean King Cup qualifying match in Kazakhstan without two key players.

Victoria Mboko and Marina Stakusic have withdrawn from the event due to injury-related issues, the organization announced on Saturday.

Ariana Arseneault has been added to the roster, joining Bianca Andreescu, Gabriela Dabrowski and Kayla Cross.

Mboko cited a medical procedure as the reason for her absence.

“I am very sorry to have to withdraw from the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup tie in Kazakhstan,” Mboko said in a statement. “In recent days, I have experienced recurring dental pain and will need to remove my four wisdom teeth in the coming days. Given that, I am sadly unable to travel to Kazakhstan and will therefore miss this tie.

“There is no greater privilege than playing for and representing Canada — I wish the team the best of luck next week and I am very much looking forward to joining the team again later this year.”

The 19-year-old added that representing Canada remains a top priority.

Stakusic, meanwhile, is dealing with a back injury that forced her to step aside ahead of the tie.